Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $61.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avient traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,315,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

