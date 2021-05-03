Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 606,400 shares during the quarter. Avinger accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Avinger worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,989. Avinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

