Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34.09 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $9.54 or 0.00016197 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $34.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

