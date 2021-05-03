AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.69

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 2317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

