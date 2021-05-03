Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.59.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

