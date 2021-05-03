Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.59.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
