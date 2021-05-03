AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,246. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $415.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

