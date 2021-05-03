Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,878 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,529. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.