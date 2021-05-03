Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,409 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.22% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

