Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

