Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,187,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.38. 140,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,078. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $126.11 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.51.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.