Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 8,498 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.65% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,270. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

