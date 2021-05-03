Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $143,815.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

