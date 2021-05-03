B. Riley Comments on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $872.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

