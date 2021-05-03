B. Riley Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

