Badger DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.69 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Badger DAO has a market cap of $316.70 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.81 or 0.00062966 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

