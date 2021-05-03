Baidu, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baidu in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu stock opened at $210.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

