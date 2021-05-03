Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Target by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

