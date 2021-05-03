Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $149.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.