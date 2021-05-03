Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $614.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $231.38 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

