Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,774. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $356.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

