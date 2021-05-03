Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.78. The stock had a trading volume of 347,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average is $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

