Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.16% of Ball worth $43,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,222. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

