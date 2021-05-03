Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 4.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.84. 186,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,407,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

