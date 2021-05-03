Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.73.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

