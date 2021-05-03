bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.32 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $849,944.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $712.99 or 0.01245450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

