Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 30.4% in April

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

