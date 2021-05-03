Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,226,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 4,962,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Banco BPM Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

BNCZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Banco BPM Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

