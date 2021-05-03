Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

