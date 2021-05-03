Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 13.22 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 175.50 ($2.29). 133,262,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,245,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.