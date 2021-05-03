Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

SRDX stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.63, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $474,762. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

