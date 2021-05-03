Base Protocol (BASE) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $93,313.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003799 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.80 or 0.00892410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.03 or 0.09459388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00098776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046401 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,474,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,545 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.