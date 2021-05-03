Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.63 ($87.79).

A number of research analysts have commented on BAS shares. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.