Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.

BHC stock opened at C$39.57 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

