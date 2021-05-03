Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.
BHC stock opened at C$39.57 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
