Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.49.

Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$1.52. 3,037,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The firm has a market cap of C$857.43 million and a P/E ratio of 35.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

