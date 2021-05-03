BCM Advisors LLC Sells 675,244 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Santori & Peters boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 175,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,115,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.95. 2,460,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

