Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,355.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Beacon has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $4,355.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003131 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,631,598 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

