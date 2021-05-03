Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BCEKF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

