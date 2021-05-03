Beefy.Finance Price Up 39.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,006.25 or 0.03414026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $144.45 million and $13.64 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00329672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.