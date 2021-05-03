Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Tops $725,604.37 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $725,604.37 and approximately $423,603.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,689,443 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

