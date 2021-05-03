Bender Robert & Associates Acquires 737 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 39.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.98. 27,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55. The company has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

