Bender Robert & Associates Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVDA stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $603.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.65 and a 200 day moving average of $544.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.88 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

