Bender Robert & Associates Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Bandwidth accounts for about 2.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned about 0.23% of Bandwidth worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 191.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAND stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,618. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.