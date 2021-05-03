Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $3,415,000.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

BWMX stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.