BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.9% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BBL stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

