BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Position Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

