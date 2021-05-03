BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 2.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in BHP Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,421. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

