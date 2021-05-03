BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $46.95 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

