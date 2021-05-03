Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

BHVN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,510,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,028,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 128,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 95,799 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

