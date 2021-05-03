Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.08. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 3,501 shares.

BVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.43 million.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

