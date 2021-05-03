Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIRDF. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

